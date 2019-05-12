AI Betting Rating

The Team

InsideBet.Net is a service, that using artificial intelligence (AI), monitors, aggregates and analyzes sports betting data from around the world to help make a smart bet with a reliable bookmaker.

Intelligent analysis of ratings and reviews of bookmakers allows us to build an objective rating of bookmakers based on neural networkds and machine learning.

Thanks to the current information on video broadcasts, you can watch matches of your favorite teams, no matter what country you are in.

Insights, news, and information about transfers of players will help you to always be in the know.

The ability to subscribe to falling odds will be very useful for professional players. While the comparison of coefficients will be useful even for beginners bettors. A lot of statistics does not happen, so the cappers statistics, sports statistics of teams and specific players will come at an opportune time.

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) helps you make the right decision and make a successful bid.